CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit was held to bring together leaders from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to commit their cities to addressing climate change at the local level. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Obama: Tend to democracy or risk Nazism

Former President Barack Obama referenced Nazi Germany while cautioning voters to "tend to this garden of democracy" during an event at the Economic Club of Chicago.
Source: CNN