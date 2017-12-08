Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fmr FBI official slams Fox News remarks on FBI
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fmr FBI official slams Fox News remarks on FBI
Former FBI official Mike Rogers slams Fox News' coverage of the Russia investigation and the FBI, saying anchor Gregg Jarrett's comments are "absolutely offensive."
Source: CNN
Russia investigation (15 Videos)
Fmr FBI official slams Fox News remarks on FBI
Trump Jr. invokes attorney-client privilege
Schiff: Evidence fills in the Russia puzzle
Coons rejects Trump's obstruction defense
Prosecutors want Manafort bail deal pulled
Flynn deputy contradicts herself in testimony
Speier on Manafort: 'Stunningly stupid'
Source: Trump told in January Flynn misled FBI
Cooper: Can the President obstruct justice?
Mueller removed agent over anti-Trump texts
Warner: I believe Comey on Flynn investigation
Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI
Kushner met with special counsel about Flynn
Toobin: Flynn guilty plea appears certain
Manafort, Gates remain under house arrest
Feinstein: No evidence Trump campaign received 'dirt' on Clinton
See More
Fmr FBI official slams Fox News remarks on FBI
The Lead
Former FBI official Mike Rogers slams Fox News' coverage of the Russia investigation and the FBI, saying anchor Gregg Jarrett's comments are "absolutely offensive."
Source: CNN