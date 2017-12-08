Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Dade City, Florida, on November 1, 2016 and US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in Warren, Michigan, October 31, 2016 in Warren, Michigan.
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Dade City, Florida, on November 1, 2016 and US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in Warren, Michigan, October 31, 2016 in Warren, Michigan.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's false claim about Hillary and the FBI

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's false claim about Hillary and the FBI

Jake Tapper looks at President Trump's claim that Hillary Clinton lied to the FBI and was not punished. Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's false claim about Hillary and the FBI

Jake Tapper looks at President Trump's claim that Hillary Clinton lied to the FBI and was not punished. Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN