US ship that fired first WWII shots found
US ship that fired first WWII shots found
The wreckage of the USS Ward has been found off the coast of the Philippines. The Ward is credited with sinking a Japanese submarine shortly before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
US ship that fired first WWII shots found
The wreckage of the USS Ward has been found off the coast of the Philippines. The Ward is credited with sinking a Japanese submarine shortly before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
