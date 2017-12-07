Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
FBI Director defends bureau after Trump attack
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
FBI Director defends bureau after Trump attack
FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his agency in his first public appearance since President Donald Trump said the bureau is "in tatters." CNN's Jessica Schneider has the details.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Twitter (17 Videos)
FBI Director defends bureau after Trump attack
CIA chief: Trump's tweets have helped CIA
Trump lawyer says he was behind tweet
Comey, FBI fire back after Trump criticism
Outrage after Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
Trump: I should have left UCLA players in jail
Flake caught on hot mic talking about Trump
UCLA players arrested in China apologize
Cooper compares Trump tweet to 'Mean Girls'
Trump's sarcastic reply to Kim Jong Un's diss
Trump touts election win with tweet of photo
Trump tweets in reponse to Texas shooting
Flake slams Trump's tweets, defends Schumer
Schumer to Trump: Stop dividing, politicizing
Toobin fact checks Trump's indictment tweet
Trump touts Twitter use at Alabama rally
Trump explains why he tweets
Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump
See More
FBI Director defends bureau after Trump attack
The Lead
FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his agency in his first public appearance since President Donald Trump said the bureau is "in tatters." CNN's Jessica Schneider has the details.
Source: CNN