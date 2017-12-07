Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: FBI director nominee Christopher Wray prespares to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    FBI Director defends bureau after Trump attack

FBI Director Christopher Wray defended his agency in his first public appearance since President Donald Trump said the bureau is "in tatters." CNN's Jessica Schneider has the details.
