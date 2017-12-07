Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Congressman John Lewis chats with audience attending Nashville Public Library Award to Civil Rights Icon
Congressman John Lewis chats with audience attending Nashville Public Library Award to Civil Rights Icon

    JUST WATCHED

    John Lewis to skip civil rights museum opening

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John Lewis to skip civil rights museum opening

Two black congressmen say they will not attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because President Donald Trump is set to attend. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

John Lewis to skip civil rights museum opening

The Lead

Two black congressmen say they will not attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because President Donald Trump is set to attend. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN