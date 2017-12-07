Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
FBI director responds to Trump's criticism
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
FBI director responds to Trump's criticism
FBI Director Chris Wray defended his agency before the House Judiciary Committee in response to President Trump's criticism of him and the FBI.
Source: CNN
Christopher Wray (8 Videos)
FBI director responds to Trump's criticism
Nominee Wray: FBI will be driven by facts
Mueller not on witch hunt, says FBI nominee
Who is Christopher Wray?
Trump to nominate new FBI director
Trump falls far behind in filling top posts
Catch up on the Comey memo scandal
Trump and Comey's ups and downs
Who is James Comey?
See More
FBI director responds to Trump's criticism
FBI Director Chris Wray defended his agency before the House Judiciary Committee in response to President Trump's criticism of him and the FBI.
Source: CNN