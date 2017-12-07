Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Judiciary HRG: FBI Oversight (Wray testifies)/LIVE Pool Witness ISO
House Judiciary HRG: FBI Oversight (Wray testifies)/LIVE Pool Witness ISO

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI director responds to Trump's criticism

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI director responds to Trump's criticism

FBI Director Chris Wray defended his agency before the House Judiciary Committee in response to President Trump's criticism of him and the FBI.
Source: CNN

Christopher Wray (8 Videos)

See More

FBI director responds to Trump's criticism

FBI Director Chris Wray defended his agency before the House Judiciary Committee in response to President Trump's criticism of him and the FBI.
Source: CNN