Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch Trump sign historic Jerusalem document

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch Trump sign historic Jerusalem document

President Donald Trump signs a document recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump & Israel (16 Videos)

See More

Watch Trump sign historic Jerusalem document

Wolf

President Donald Trump signs a document recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Source: CNN