WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: US President Donald Trump announces that the U.S. government will formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House December 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. In keeping with a campaign promise, Trump said the United States will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem sometime in the next few years. No other country has its embassy in Jerusalem. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Trump's words on Jerusalem over the years

After campaign promises, followed by a delay of nearly a year, Donald Trump has announced he will relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
