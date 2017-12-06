Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: US will support a 2-state solution
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: US will support a 2-state solution
President Trump says the US will support a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if it is agreed to by both sides.
Source: CNN
Israeli-Palestinian conflict (6 Videos)
Trump: US will support a 2-state solution
What's the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution?
How the Six Day War reshaped the Middle East
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Grief of a mother
Police: Bus explosion 'no doubt' was an attack
Israeli police confirm explosive device in bus fire
Bus catches fire in Jerusalem
See More
Trump: US will support a 2-state solution
President Trump says the US will support a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if it is agreed to by both sides.
Source: CNN