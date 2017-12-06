Breaking News

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement on Jerusalem from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 6, 2017 as US Vice President Mike Pence looks on.
    Trump: US will support a 2-state solution

President Trump says the US will support a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if it is agreed to by both sides.
Source: CNN

