Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before an appearance by his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel's 16th annual Outdoor Sportsman Awards at The Venetian Las Vegas during the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show on January 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before an appearance by his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel's 16th annual Outdoor Sportsman Awards at The Venetian Las Vegas during the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show on January 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump Jr. invokes attorney-client privilege

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump Jr. invokes attorney-client privilege

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks after the conclusion of Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony on Capitol Hill, where Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege in regards to discussing with his father his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russian operatives.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Trump Jr. invokes attorney-client privilege

Situation Room

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks after the conclusion of Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony on Capitol Hill, where Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege in regards to discussing with his father his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russian operatives.
Source: CNN