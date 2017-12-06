Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Trump is fulfilling a promise

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Trump is fulfilling a promise

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says that by moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Trump is fulfilling a promise made by past presidents.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump & Israel (14 Videos)

See More

Conway: Trump is fulfilling a promise

New Day

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says that by moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Trump is fulfilling a promise made by past presidents.
Source: CNN