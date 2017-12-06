Breaking News
Conway: Trump is only endorsement that matters
Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's endorsement of Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying the President doesn't want a Democrat in Congress.
Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's endorsement of Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying the President doesn't want a Democrat in Congress.
