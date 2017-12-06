Trump Jr. says he talked to Hope Hicks about meeting
Donald Trump Jr. told House investigators that did not communicate directly with his father when confronted with news reports about his June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to multiple sources with knowledge of his testimony. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
