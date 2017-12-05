Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump pauses as the media departs after he spoke in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump pauses as the media departs after he spoke in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    JUST WATCHED

    Legal expert: Can a president obstruct justice?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Legal expert: Can a president obstruct justice?

President Donald Trump's lawyer recently said that a president can never be guilty of obstructing justice. CNN Legal Analyst Joan Biskupic explains.
Source: CNN

Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)

See More

Legal expert: Can a president obstruct justice?

President Donald Trump's lawyer recently said that a president can never be guilty of obstructing justice. CNN Legal Analyst Joan Biskupic explains.
Source: CNN