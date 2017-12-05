Flynn deputy contradicts herself in testimony

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's deputy, KT McFarland, told a key Senate committee she "was not aware" of any communications between Flynn and the Russian ambassador, an assertion that appears to contradict an unsealed court filing, according to documents obtained by CNN.
