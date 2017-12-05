Flynn deputy contradicts herself in testimony

Breaking News

KT McFarland, President-elect Donald Trump's selection to be deputy national security adviser, steps off the elevator after meetings at Trump Tower on December 5, 2016 in New York.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's deputy, K.T. McFarland, told a key Senate committee she "was not aware" of any communications between Flynn and the Russian ambassador, an assertion that appears to contradict an unsealed court filing, according to documents obtained by CNN.
Source: CNN

