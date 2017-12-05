John Conyers announces his retirement

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) questions witnesses during a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is expected to set the fiscal year 2018 refugee ceiling at 45,000, down from the previous ceiling at 50,000. It would be the lowest refugee ceiling since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) announced his retirement on "The Mildred Gaddis Show" and says he is supporting his son, John Conyers III, to run for his seat in Congress.
