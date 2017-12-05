Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy
Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and NSA, speaks about President Trump's policy towards Jerusalem, his travel ban, and tensions with North Korea.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy
Ruddy: Mueller 'well beyond' original jurisdiction
South Korean FM doubts N. Korea mastered nuclear ICBM
Investigating Trump's Russia connection
Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing Hamilton to London
Flynn's former boss: He 'changed a lot'
Anti-racism group: Trump tweets "couldn't come at a worse time"
Jeffrey Toobin: Trump lawyer 'made a big mess'
The amazing life of author Judith Kerr
Japanese FM: North Korea not ready to talk
UK MP: Visit could be platform for hate for Trump
Whistleblower's lawyer on ban of Russian athletes
See More
Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy
Amanpour
Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and NSA, speaks about President Trump's policy towards Jerusalem, his travel ban, and tensions with North Korea.
Source: CNN