Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy

Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and NSA, speaks about President Trump's policy towards Jerusalem, his travel ban, and tensions with North Korea.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Hayden: 'Good reason' for past Jerusalem policy

Amanpour

Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and NSA, speaks about President Trump's policy towards Jerusalem, his travel ban, and tensions with North Korea.
Source: CNN