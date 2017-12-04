Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee dusa vo trump apoya roy moore candidato alabama republicano acusado sexual violacion menor_00003821
cnnee dusa vo trump apoya roy moore candidato alabama republicano acusado sexual violacion menor_00003821

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump calls Roy Moore to endorse him

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump calls Roy Moore to endorse him

CNN's Jim Acosta provides details on a phone conversation between President Trump and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, in which Trump officially endorsed Moore.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Trump calls Roy Moore to endorse him

Wolf

CNN's Jim Acosta provides details on a phone conversation between President Trump and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, in which Trump officially endorsed Moore.
Source: CNN