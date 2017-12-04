Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump compares Flynn to Hillary Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump compares Flynn to Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump compared Michael Flynn to Hillary Clinton by saying Clinton, "lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her."
Source: CNN

Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn (15 Videos)

See More

Trump compares Flynn to Hillary Clinton

New Day

President Donald Trump compared Michael Flynn to Hillary Clinton by saying Clinton, "lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her."
Source: CNN