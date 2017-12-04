Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 16: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore listens to a question during a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, November 16, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Moore refused to answer questions regarding sexual harassment allegations and pursuing relationships with underage women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 16: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore listens to a question during a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, November 16, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Moore refused to answer questions regarding sexual harassment allegations and pursuing relationships with underage women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How Republicans began to accept Roy Moore

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Republicans began to accept Roy Moore

Republicans were quick to distance themselves after allegations against Roy Moore first emerged. But as the race tightened, opinions seem to have changed.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

How Republicans began to accept Roy Moore

Republicans were quick to distance themselves after allegations against Roy Moore first emerged. But as the race tightened, opinions seem to have changed.
Source: CNN