Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump accuser: I feel forgotten

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump accuser: I feel forgotten

Rachel Crooks speaks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about her accusation that President Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault (16 Videos)

See More

Trump accuser: I feel forgotten

New Day

Rachel Crooks speaks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about her accusation that President Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005.
Source: CNN