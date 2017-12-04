Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump accuser: I feel forgotten
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump accuser: I feel forgotten
Rachel Crooks speaks with CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
about her accusation that President Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump accused of sexual assault (16 Videos)
Trump accuser: I feel forgotten
Trump's uncensored lewd comments about women from 2005
Trump calls sexual assault allegations 'fake'
Trump camp subpoenaed over assault allegations
Trump: I will sue my accusers after the campaign
'Apprentice' star accuses Trump of sexual assault
Trump on accuser: She would not be my first choice
When responding to his accusers, Trump turns to looks
New Trump accuser: GOP nominee grabbed, kissed me
Eight women accuse Trump of sexual harassment
CNN fact-checks Donald Trump's comments on accusers
'Apprentice' star: Trump treated me like an object
Trump sure accuser has 'never been grabbed before'
Kristin Anderson: Donald Trump reached up my skirt
Trump: Why doesn't some woman accuse Obama?
Miss Utah 1997: Trump's kiss made me feel awkward
Trump accuser: 'Wherever he could find a landing spot'
See More
Trump accuser: I feel forgotten
New Day
Rachel Crooks speaks with CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
about her accusation that President Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005.
Source: CNN