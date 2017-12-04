Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump asks Hatch to keep serving in Senate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump asks Hatch to keep serving in Senate

President Trump asked Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) to continue to serve his state and country in the Senate "for a very long time to come."
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump asks Hatch to keep serving in Senate

President Trump asked Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) to continue to serve his state and country in the Senate "for a very long time to come."
Source: CNN