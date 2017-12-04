Billy Bush: Yes Trump, you said that

Billy Bush, who was heard laughing along to President Trump's infamous comments on the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that Trump is "indulging in some revisionist history" by reportedly questioning the authenticity of the tape. Trump previously admitted to the comments and apologized.
