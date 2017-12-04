Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Donald Trump (R) is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Donald Trump (R) is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

    Billy Bush: Yes Trump, you said that

Billy Bush, who was heard laughing along to President Trump's infamous comments on the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that Trump is "indulging in some revisionist history" by reportedly questioning the authenticity of the tape. Trump previously admitted to the comments and apologized.
Source: CNN

