Warner: McFarland should testify about emails

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says former Trump transition official and deputy national security adviser KT McFarland needs to provide testimony to Congress after the New York Times reported that she wrote in an email last December that Russia had "thrown" the US election for Trump.
