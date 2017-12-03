Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rape victim campaigns against Roy Moore Marquardt pkg_00010821
Rape victim campaigns against Roy Moore Marquardt pkg_00010821

    JUST WATCHED

    Alabama women divided on Roy Moore

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Alabama women divided on Roy Moore

Republican women are divided on Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race following sexual abuse allegations against Moore.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Alabama women divided on Roy Moore

Republican women are divided on Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race following sexual abuse allegations against Moore.
Source: CNN