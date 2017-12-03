Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: Retired United States Army lieutenant general Michael T. Flynn introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump before he delivered a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia on September 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke about his plans to build up the military if elected. Recent national polls show the presidential race is tightening with two months until the election. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: Retired United States Army lieutenant general Michael T. Flynn introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump before he delivered a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia on September 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke about his plans to build up the military if elected. Recent national polls show the presidential race is tightening with two months until the election. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Reporter shares details of Trump team emails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Reporter shares details of Trump team emails

New York Times reporter Scott Shane shares his reaction to emails showing that then-transition adviser KT McFarland wrote that the Obama administration's sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 US election would make it harder to improve relations between the two countries.
Source: CNN

Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn (15 Videos)

See More

Reporter shares details of Trump team emails

Newsroom

New York Times reporter Scott Shane shares his reaction to emails showing that then-transition adviser KT McFarland wrote that the Obama administration's sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 US election would make it harder to improve relations between the two countries.
Source: CNN