Judiciary Committee racking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Top Dem: Obstruction of justice case possible

On NBC's Meet the Press, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said it looks like the FBI and others are beginning to build an obstruction of justice case against President Trump. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
