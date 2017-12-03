Breaking News
Top Dem: Obstruction of justice case possible
Top Dem: Obstruction of justice case possible
On NBC's Meet the Press, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said it looks like the FBI and others are beginning to build an obstruction of justice case against President Trump. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
