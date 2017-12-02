Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump talking/ media availability
Trump talking/ media availability

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump responds to questions about Flynn plea

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump responds to questions about Flynn plea

President Trump spoke to reporters about the GOP tax bill and responded to questions about the recent Michael Flynn plea agreement. CNN's Michael Smerconish has more.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump responds to questions about Flynn plea

Smerconish

President Trump spoke to reporters about the GOP tax bill and responded to questions about the recent Michael Flynn plea agreement. CNN's Michael Smerconish has more.
Source: CNN