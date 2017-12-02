Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jon Tester GOP tax bill Elizabeth Warren orig vstan dlewis_00000327
Jon Tester GOP tax bill Elizabeth Warren orig vstan dlewis_00000327

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator's tax rant goes viral

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator's tax rant goes viral

Democratic senators took to Twitter to criticize the GOP tax bill's process before it was eventually passed by 51 Republican senators.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (17 Videos)

See More

Senator's tax rant goes viral

Democratic senators took to Twitter to criticize the GOP tax bill's process before it was eventually passed by 51 Republican senators.
Source: CNN