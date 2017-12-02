Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Republican senators hold a press conference after their tax plan passed the Senate with a 51-49 victory.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Sen. McConnell: 'We have the votes'
Graham: Now it's when tax bill passes, not if
GOP leaders: We can't count on McCain on bill
Trump: The rich people actually don't like me
Graham on tax reform: Failure isn't an option
Trump, GOP make push for deal on tax cuts
Watch CEOs cast doubt on tax reform's benefits
Conway on Moore: We need him for tax reform
GOP promising tax cuts now, but not forever
Why Sen. Ron Johnson opposes tax plan
Trump's false 'biggest cuts ever' claim
GOP tax bill includes repeal of Obamacare mandate
Mnuchin pressed on Trump's false tax claim
Is Trump really a 'big loser' under tax plan?
What's in the GOP's proposed tax plan
See More
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Republican senators hold a press conference after their tax plan passed the Senate with a 51-49 victory.
Source: CNN