    Tom Hanks not surprised by Weinstein claims

Tom Hanks gave his take on sexual harassment in Hollywood Saturday, noting simply that "it's everywhere," and adding that he hopes "repercussions land exactly as they should."
Tom Hanks gave his take on sexual harassment in Hollywood Saturday, noting simply that "it's everywhere," and adding that he hopes "repercussions land exactly as they should."
