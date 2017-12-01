Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Michael Flynn (L), former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Robert Muller charged Flynn with one count of making a false statement to the FBI. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Michael Flynn (L), former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Robert Muller charged Flynn with one count of making a false statement to the FBI. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: What was Michael Flynn trying to hide?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: What was Michael Flynn trying to hide?

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the latest developments in the special counsel's investigation.
Source: CNN

Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: What was Michael Flynn trying to hide?

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the latest developments in the special counsel's investigation.
Source: CNN