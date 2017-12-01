Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017. / AFP / CHRIS KLEPONIS (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017. / AFP / CHRIS KLEPONIS (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Toobin: Flynn guilty plea appears certain

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Toobin: Flynn guilty plea appears certain

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin says it appears very likely that Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, will plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Toobin: Flynn guilty plea appears certain

Newsroom

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin says it appears very likely that Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, will plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI.
Source: CNN