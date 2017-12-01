Timeline of Flynn's contacts with Russia

Jared Kushner is the "very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team" who directed Michael Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, and other countries, regarding the UN Security Council vote on Israeli settlements, according to sources familiar with the matter.
