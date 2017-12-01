Timeline of Flynn's contacts with Russia

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Michael Flynn (L), former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Robert Muller charged Flynn with one count of making a false statement to the FBI. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jared Kushner is the "very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team" who directed Michael Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, and other countries, regarding the UN Security Council vote on Israeli settlements, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Source: CNN

