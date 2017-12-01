Breaking News

US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) and Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, wait before a joint press conference between Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Flynn, accused of inappropriate contacts with a foreign government and of misleading the US vice president, resigned on February 13, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Sources: Kushner senior adviser who directed Flynn to Russian ambassador

Jared Kushner is the "very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team" who directed Michael Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, according to sources familiar with the matter.
