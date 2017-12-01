Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump's praise of Michael Flynn over the years
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump's praise of Michael Flynn over the years
Donald Trump has continued to praise his former national security adviser even after he asked him to resign from the White House.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump's praise of Michael Flynn over the years
Jay-Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé
Graham contradicts himself on Trump 'kook' jab
He deactivated Trump's Twitter account
'Today' fans react to Lauer's firing
N. Korea missile launch raises question of war
Lemon: Believe Trump's apology or denial?
Sanders: I'll work with GOP if vote is delayed
NYT: Trump still questions Obama's birth certificate
'Ghost ships' wash ashore in Japan
Trudeau's teary apology to indigenous students
Rapper Jay-Z scores 8 Grammy nominations
IRS beefs up security for Trump's tax returns
Mexican volcano erupts multiple times in a day
See airman's tearful reunion with daughter
Erica Hill: We can't grade inappropriate moments
See More
Trump's praise of Michael Flynn over the years
Donald Trump has continued to praise his former national security adviser even after he asked him to resign from the White House.
Source: CNN