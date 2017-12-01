Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Adam Schiff Trump Russia lied wolf_00000000
Adam Schiff Trump Russia lied wolf_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Schiff: Trump lied about Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schiff: Trump lied about Russia

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that President Trump lied about his team's contacts with Russian officials and discusses Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (18 Videos)

See More

Schiff: Trump lied about Russia

Wolf

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that President Trump lied about his team's contacts with Russian officials and discusses Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
Source: CNN