Source: WH wanted to publicly shame Tillerson

US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, October 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Reports that the White House have a tentative plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were an effort to express President Trump's deep displeasure and publicly shame his secretary of state, a source with direct knowledge of the White House's thinking said.
