Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rep. Gabbard: Conyers' behavior unacceptable
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rep. Gabbard: Conyers' behavior unacceptable
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) calls on Rep. John Conyers to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.
Source: CNN
Sexual harassment in politics (14 Videos)
Rep. Gabbard: Conyers' behavior unacceptable
Conyers' lawyer: He was dizzy, had chest pains
Democrat: Conyers' conduct is 'unbecoming'
Conyers steps down from Judiciary Committee
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Cardona: Trump tweets highlight hypocrisy
Pelosi's shifting statements on John Conyers
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Women of Congress share #MeToo stories
Franken accuser gets emotional
Rep. Dingell: Others protected me from senator
Rep. Speier: Victims assaulted on House floor
Former staffer: Congressman asked me to twirl
System discourages reporting of hill sexual harassment
See More
Rep. Gabbard: Conyers' behavior unacceptable
The Lead
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) calls on Rep. John Conyers to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.
Source: CNN