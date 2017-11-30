Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump recklessly pushed out extremist group videos

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump recklessly pushed out extremist group videos

CNN's Jake Tapper comments on the anti-Muslim videos that President Trump retweeted.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper on the Trump administration (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump recklessly pushed out extremist group videos

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper comments on the anti-Muslim videos that President Trump retweeted.
Source: CNN