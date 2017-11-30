Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
State Dept: Tillerson committed to his job
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
State Dept: Tillerson committed to his job
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson does not plan to resign and serves at the pleasure of President Trump.
Source: CNN
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (15 Videos)
State Dept: Tillerson committed to his job
Tillerson under fire for turmoil at State Dept.
Corker: Tillerson not getting support he needs
Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign
Trump: Total confidence in Rex Tillerson
Rex Tillerson addresses rumors on quitting
Tapper to Tillerson: Did you call Trump a moron?
Tillerson: US wouldn't walk from N. Korea deal
Trump: I'm not undercutting Tillerson
Was Tillerson 'castrated'? 'I'm fully intact'
Tillerson: Mend, don't end, Iran deal
Trump: Being nice to North Korea hasn't worked
Tillerson: President Trump speaks for himself
Tillerson: We can turn tide in Afghansistan
Tillerson: Pyongyang has shown restraint
Sources: Tillerson thinking about early exit
See More
State Dept: Tillerson committed to his job
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson does not plan to resign and serves at the pleasure of President Trump.
Source: CNN