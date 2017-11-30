Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan
CNN's Dana Bash talks with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) about the Senate Republican tax plan.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (13 Videos)
Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan
N. Korea missile launch raises question of war
Lemon: Believe Trump's apology or denial?
Sanders: I'll work with GOP if vote is delayed
NYT: Trump still questions Obama's birth certificate
'Ghost ships' wash ashore in Japan
Trudeau's teary apology to indigenous students
Rapper Jay-Z scores 8 Grammy nominations
IRS beefs up security for Trump's tax returns
Mexican volcano erupts multiple times in a day
See airman's tearful reunion with daughter
Erica Hill: We can't grade inappropriate moments
How your cat and dog can be friends
Discovering France's 'Home of the kings'
See More
Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan
CNN's Dana Bash talks with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) about the Senate Republican tax plan.
Source: CNN