Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

senator thune dana bash republican tax plan_00031110
senator thune dana bash republican tax plan_00031110

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan

CNN's Dana Bash talks with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) about the Senate Republican tax plan.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

Senator Thune on the Republican tax plan

CNN's Dana Bash talks with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) about the Senate Republican tax plan.
Source: CNN