White House responds to Tillerson report

In response to reports that the White House is contemplating replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said if President Trump loses confidence in someone, they "will no longer serve in the capacity they are in."
