Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House may replace Rex Tillerson
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House may replace Rex Tillerson
The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (15 Videos)
White House may replace Rex Tillerson
Tillerson under fire for turmoil at State Dept.
Corker: Tillerson not getting support he needs
Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign
Trump: Total confidence in Rex Tillerson
Rex Tillerson addresses rumors on quitting
Tapper to Tillerson: Did you call Trump a moron?
Tillerson: US wouldn't walk from N. Korea deal
Trump: I'm not undercutting Tillerson
Was Tillerson 'castrated'? 'I'm fully intact'
Tillerson: Mend, don't end, Iran deal
Trump: Being nice to North Korea hasn't worked
Tillerson: President Trump speaks for himself
Tillerson: We can turn tide in Afghansistan
Tillerson: Pyongyang has shown restraint
Sources: Tillerson thinking about early exit
See More
White House may replace Rex Tillerson
Newsroom
The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN