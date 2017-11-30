Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Rex Tillerson (L) after Tillerson was sworn-in as Secretary of State, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Rex Tillerson (L) after Tillerson was sworn-in as Secretary of State, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House may replace Rex Tillerson

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House may replace Rex Tillerson

The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (15 Videos)

See More

White House may replace Rex Tillerson

Newsroom

The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN