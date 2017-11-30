Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) speaks at a session during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 45th annual legislative conference September 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. Rep. Conyers spoke during a discussion on "Judiciary BrainTrust: In Pursuit of Policing and Criminal Justice Reform"
U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) speaks at a session during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 45th annual legislative conference September 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. Rep. Conyers spoke during a discussion on "Judiciary BrainTrust: In Pursuit of Policing and Criminal Justice Reform"

    JUST WATCHED

    Growing calls for Rep. Conyers to resign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Growing calls for Rep. Conyers to resign

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are calling on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment in politics (14 Videos)

See More

Growing calls for Rep. Conyers to resign

The Lead

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are calling on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN